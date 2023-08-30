Anurag Kashyap is one Bollywood director who never shies away from expressing his views on social and political issues along with showbiz. He’s repeatedly made bold statements, which later turned into controversies, but that doesn’t stop him from expressing his opinion on anything. On to the series of new events, Anurag has now reacted to CBFC receiving backlash for Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 for getting an ‘adults only’ certificate. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, OMG 2 is the sequel to OMG, which was released in 2012 and starred Akshay alongside Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty. Since the recently released instalment involves the topic of s*x, it was given an A certificate by CBFC, whereas the film wanted U/A/.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with News18, Anurag Kashyap slammed CBFC for giving OMG 2 an A certificate and said, “This is something one has to deal with. Censor ko lataad padi na uss picture ke liye (the CBFC faced backlash for that movie). People blasted them. The true intention of a film will reach the audience one way or the other. You cannot stop people from feeling offended.”

The director continued and added, “Faltu log faltu cheezein pe kahan bhi offend hote hai (Useless people get offended by anything and everything). They need to work on their system. They are so weak and thin-skinned that they get offended by anything.”

Meanwhile, OMG 2 has now become the fourth highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood. Directed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

What do you think about Anurag Kashyap slamming CBFC for issuing an A certificate to OMG 2? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Karan Johar Revealed Pretending To Love A Girl & How Shah Rukh Khan “Was The First Man Who Didn’t Make Him Feel Lesser” & Adds “It Was Called Pansy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News