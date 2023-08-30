Sunny Deol has been making the headlines for two reasons – the massive success of his period action drama sequel Gadar 2 and reports that his Juhu property is set to be auctioned by the Bank of Baroda. For those who do not know, the bank claimed that Deol had not made payments of around Rs 55 crore to them, and hence, his lavish house – called Sunny Villa, will be auctioned on September 25.

In a recent chat, the ‘Border’ actor slammed media outlets for sensationalizing the auction news. While stating that he’s unbothered by the reports, the actor also expressed concern for fans who are saddened to hear the news. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent conversation with Zoom (via Pinkvilla), Sunny Deol opened up about how he felt when the news of Juhu house being up for auction made the headlines. Stating that such situations are a normal part of business and that he remained unaffected by it, the ‘Gadar’ star said, “I don’t react to the thing because I know what it is, what I have to do and what the problem was. I sorted it out. “

Revealing what hurt him, Sunny Deol added, “But what hurts is that all of a sudden I would see the leading papers posting the big (auction) notice inside. I said ‘What are they getting out of it?’ If something is wrong over there, that’s my issue and what is wrong with it.” The ‘Apne’ star added, “A human being does business, goes into losses and then when the losses cannot be taken care of, so you have your property which you move away and you give and complete your losses. So, it’s a normal format of life.”

The Gadar 2 star, in the same interview, also added that everything is okay. Reassuring fans, he said, “It’s my money, it’s my dad’s hard-earned money, our family’s money. So, why should it be made into some kind of a talk anyway? But somehow people like enjoying it and I have seen it so much over the time that I say, ‘Okay, carry on. Do it, it doesn’t matter because I know what I am.’ It doesn’t bother me but you are hurting a lot of my fans, hurting a lot of other people who feel why they are doing that. I would like to say to them that don’t worry, there is nothing like that, sab badhiya hai.”

While Bank of Baroda had earlier issued an auction notice for Sunny Deol’s property in Juhu, it has now been retracted, citing technical reasons.

