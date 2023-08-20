Suddenly everything that Sunny Deol does, or doesn’t do, is equally newsworthy, thanks to the historic success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Falling comfortable in the ‘doesn’t do’ category is last week’s report, confidently posted on a leading entertainment portal and therefrom picked up by others, that Sunny Deol and JP Dutta are getting together to make a sequel to their 1997 war epic Border, Border 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The portal gave details of the imagined sequel of what is considered one of the biggest war epics of all time.

A bit of probing dismantled the Border 2 speculations like a house of cards.

While JP Dutta dismissed the whole speculation as unworthy of comment, a source close to the veteran director commented, “How and where does this come from? Border happened twenty-six years ago. Prior to that Sunny was directed by JP in two films Yateem and Kshatriya. After Border, JP and Sunny have not worked together. JP offered LOC Kargil to Sunny. But the actor turned it down. Let alone do a film together, JP and Sunny have not met for years.”

Meanwhile, even before rumours started doing rounds, we had churned out what could be an ideal plot for Border 2 if the film ever happens. Click here to read it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Pooja Bedi Turned Into A S*x Goddess For This Kamasutra Ad Baring Her Body In An Open Shirt Serving Sensuality Being All Wet & Dreamy, Alexa Play Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News