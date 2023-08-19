Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since Alia Bhatt claimed that the actor, wipes off her lipstick since he does not like the actress wearing bright shades and likes her neutral lip colour more. While Alia, in excitement over exaggerated and goofed up in her articulation, the internet decided to take digs on RK’s behaviour calling him everything starting from misogynist, ending with the most anti-feminist word their could exist. But this tale of lipstick turned hilarious when singer Charlie Puth dropped his new song titled lipstick!

Charlie Puth’s latest single is titled Lipstick and the lyrics of the song are an irony. The lyrics starts with the phrase “Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body, Just to show these b*tches that you’re mine.” Now the internet has reacted to this newly released song taking Ranbir and Alia’s context.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But before that, we would like to give you a recap of that conspired this meme fest! Recently in a makeup tutorial about applying lipstick, Alia Bhatt said, “One thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.”

After the video went viral, ironically Charlie Puth’s single titled ‘Lipstick‘ dropped and obviously it was a goldmine for trolls and memes! Have a look below.

Ranbir Kapoor calling Charlie after reading this pic.twitter.com/bon1X9BtON — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 19, 2023

You can have a look at the song here btw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were trolled after the actress made the lipstick comment. In fact, another video of Alia applying lipstick went viral, calling her a liar as she talked about applying lipstick a certain way.

Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022, and they have been constantly trolled since their wedding as Alia’s statements and Ranbir’s behaviour both end up on the internet in the most inappropriate way possible. However, unfazed by all the criticism, they are enjoying their married life with a beautiful daughter whom they named Raha.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vijay Varma Says “I Am Not Particularly Comfortable” Addressing The Sudden Attention To His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia & Adds “I’m Just Trying To Get Used To It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News