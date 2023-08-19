Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is now a well-known actress in Bollywood as she followed in her parents’ footsteps. Even though Saif and Amrita parted ways after being in a marital relationship, their children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan share a good bond with their father and his current family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor and their kids, Taimur and Jeh.

When Sara was young, she used to don Kareena Kapoor’s looks from her different films and used to pretend to be her character. This one time, she had dressed like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham & went to watch the premiere.

Now, we have stumbled upon another look of hers where she recreated Kareena’s character from Ashoka. Here’s how netizens are reacting!

A baby Sara Ali Khan wearing an animal-printed bralette and a skirt with tattoos drawn all over her face, like Kareena Kapoor’s character Kauwaki from Ashoka in this throwback picture, is resurfacing once again on Reddit. In the photo beside Sara, a young Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh can also be seen posing for the picture. For the unversed, Navneet Nishan had shared this picture on her birthday.

Check out the picture on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip:

Sharing the photo, Navneet had written, “I remember when Asoka (2001) had released, she wanted to be dressed like Kareena Kapoor. I had to make tattoos on her. Then I tied a scarf around her. I remember Saif Ali Khan came to my house. He looked at her with shock, like ‘What are you doing?’! I clicked a picture at that very moment. Even Amrita is there in the picture.”

Now, netizens are reacting to this picture. One of them wrote, “Little did they know …”

Another one commented, “ultimate foreshadowing”, while another’s comment was read as “This is just bizarre any way you look at it.”

One of them penned, “Oh god no. This is so awwwwwkward 👀”

Another Redditor commented, mentioning Kareena, Amrita and Saif, “Look at Saif, Ibrahim literally looks like the young Saif. So handsome. Sorry for saying this and you can downvote me but Amrita got the best years of Saif. Sorry Bebo but you lost at this one.”

One commented, “She was happy knowing that Kareena will be her step mother.”

Well, the flood of comments is never-ending. What are your thoughts about this throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan?

