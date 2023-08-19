It is not uncommon for actors to find love within the industry. Over the years, Bollywood has witnessed numerous couples who have successfully balanced their personal and professional lives. The latest to add to the list is Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.

After months of rumours and speculation, the couple officially announced their relationship earlier this year. The buzz ignited when a video went viral in January, capturing the duo sharing a passionate New Year’s kiss at a Goa party. Their frequent appearances together further fueled relationship speculation.

During a conversation with Indian Express, Vijay Varma said that he is not ‘particularly comfortable’ with the attention that his relationship with Tamnannaah has attracted. He said, “First of all, it’s news to me that we are one of the most sought-after couples. It’s very humbling and very nice, but I wasn’t used to it when it first happened. I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention… I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma, known for his versatile acting skills, gained recognition for his exceptional performance in the critically acclaimed movie ‘Gully Boy’ alongside Ranveer Singh. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is a renowned actress who has made her mark in the South Indian film industry.

Vijay was most recently seen in Kaalkoot. Streaming on JioCinema, the web series also featured Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. Directed by Sumit Saxena, the series features Vijay is a positive role after a long time.

He will be next seen in an important role in Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak. He also has a thriller lined up for release. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, it is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X and also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

