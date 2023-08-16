Saif Ali Khan's Devara Led By Jr NTR To Be An Average Box Office Grosser, Actor To Witness Conflicts With Wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What Astrological Prediction Says!

Saif Ali Khan is a successful actor who has won critical acclaim and several awards. He is the son of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan and actress Sharmila Tagore. He made a strong comeback in 2001 with the film Dil Chahta Hai and found success with films like Salaam Namaste (2005) and Race (2008). He started his own film production company, Illuminati Films, in 2009. Renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts that Saif will continue to be successful in the future, both on the professional and personal fronts.

Career Horoscope

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s career horoscope for the next two years suggests he may face some challenges, but his overall career should remain smooth. Jupiter’s movement indicates that Saif may not do many movies in the next two years, but his overall career and reputation will not significantly hurt.

From January 2024 to July 2025, he may take on challenging and satisfying projects during the Rahu-Ketu phase. However, these changes will not stop his career growth. Saif Ali Khan should handle this time well and continue to grow in his work.

As a result, it is indicated that his upcoming projects, Jr NTR’s Devara and Bhoot Police 2, which are set to be released in 2024, may do average business at the box office. However, it can be said that his performances in these films will be loved by the critics and will garner him appreciation from the fans as well.

Love Horoscope

In astrology, Venus is the planet of love and Leo is the sign of marriage. Saif’s Venus is weak, but Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Venus is in Cancer with Rahu. This means their Venus signs are well-aligned for love and friendship, and they will likely stay together for a long time. Their planetary alignment is also good for their bond.

Saif and Kareena are astrologically compatible, but they may have some disagreements due to their strong personalities. Kareena‘s Mars is in Leo, and Saif’s Jupiter is also in Leo. This combination makes them both independent and ambitious, which can lead to conflict if they are not careful. However, they are also both intelligent and understanding, and they will be able to overcome their challenges if they work together and respect each other’s needs.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts that Saif Ali Khan will enjoy happy and peaceful moments with his whole family, including his four children. Saif is a mature and responsible man, and he will be able to provide a stable and loving home for his family. Kareena is a kind and compassionate woman, and she will be a great mother to their children.

Must Read: ZNMD Reimagined By AI: Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds & Matt Damon Replace Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol In Hollywood Version, Netizens Aren’t Impressed As They React, “Zindagi Nahi Chahiye Dobara”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News