Saif Ali Khan is one of the critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has given several memorable performances in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Sacred Games and many more. While he debuted with Yash Chopra’s film Parampara, he was originally supposed to debut with Bekhudi.

He was cast as the male lead in Rahul Rawail’s romantic drama alongside another debutante Kajol. However, after completing the film’s first shooting schedule, Saif was considered unprofessional by Rawail and was replaced by Kamal Sadanah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview, Saif Ali Khan spilt the beans on being replaced by Kamal Sadanah in Bekhudi and how the director asked him to choose between his girlfriend and his debut film.

On the Doordarshan show Subah Savere, as reported by Hindustan Times, Saif was asked whether he had to struggle any less than others, to which the actor replied, “Many people talk about the struggle. What does struggle even mean? Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi. Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki ‘you leave your girlfriend or you do the film’. It was a moral choice.” For the unversed, Saif met his now ex-wife Amrita Singh on the film’s set.

Saif Ali Khan informed Lehren that no one wanted to collaborate with him. Saif claims that Rahul believed he didn’t want to work and didn’t have any interest in making films. He went on to say that it bothered him since there were suspicions that he had shown up drunk.

The fact because he and his mother, Sharmila Tagore, are of different genders, he expected there to be less comparison between them during the Doordarshan interview.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Celebrated By P*rn Star Kendra Lust, Shares Her Lusty Photo In A Black Br* Posing With A Gun!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News