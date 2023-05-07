Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest actors the Indian industry has ever seen but can you ever imagine a star at his position ever feeling helpless? Well, Mr Bachchan did fall into a similar situation when he got confronted by real-life goons, Though Big B had successfully created an image of an angry young man on the screen, the real-life situation turned out to be something else. Scroll down to read more.

Amitabh Bachchan, in one of his earlier interviews, revealed he was left helpless after he got mugged in Boston way back in the ‘90s. The legendary star, who is known for his iconic roles in movies such as Deewaar, Kaala Pathhar, and Sholay, shared that he was attacked by a bunch of goons.

According to The Indian Express, Amitabh Bachchan, in a chat with Filmfare in 2001, recalled the incident saying that a bunch of guys had splashed paint on him in the lobby of a hotel in Boston. They then pretended to help him, acting as if they were cleaning his jacket. However, the men then snatched Mr Bachchan’s briefcase and ran away. The briefcase reportedly had crucial documents such as his documents, his passport and some money. Shedding light on the same, Senior Bachchan asserted, “Some five-six years ago, I was mugged in the lobby of a hotel in Boston.”

Amitabh Bachchan added, “A gang of six guys splashed paint on the back of my jacket, pretended to clean it and snatched my briefcase, which had everything – my passport, money, letters from my parents, postcards from my kids.” The actor concluded, “I felt helpless, utterly helpless in the middle of nowhere.”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s actor son Abhishek Bachchan studied in Boston for a few years. However, he soon returned to India to assist his father with his business AB Corp as it was slowly crumbling down.

Speaking on the same, Abhishek in a podcast interview, stated, “My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around.”

