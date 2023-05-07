Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest fitness icons in the Indian entertainment industry. In fact, he’s the one who made the trend of heroes going shirtless popular across the nation. However, several years back, the superstar got into a controversy over alleged fake abs in Ek Tha Tiger. Reacting to it, he even took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, almost every Salman film has one shirtless scene of the actor, which causes theatres to erupt with whistles. However, after the release of Ek Tha Tiger, one video went viral, in which Salman was seen with a flabby area of his stomach getting converted into impressive six-pack abs using some special effects. As expected, it had dragged the actor and director Kabir Khan into a controversial row.

In the fake abs row, the audience got divided into two sections, with one calling the video ‘fake’ while others slamming Salman Khan for showing ‘digitally improved’ abs in the film. Amid this, the actor once took a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan while hosting Bigg Boss 8. He had said, “Shah Rukh, Hrithik and Aamir have been removing their shirts because they have abs. But soon I will have abs and they won’t,” as per Bollywood Life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in YRF’s Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is scheduled to release during Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will also be a part of it in a cameo role.

