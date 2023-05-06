Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his worth as an actor by giving some marvellous performances in movies and web series. His role as Gaitonde in Sacred Games is still one of the iconic characters in the Indian web series history. However, in a recent media interaction, when Nawaz was asked whether his lines or scenes were ever reduced or edited in the presence of a big star, here’s how the actor responded. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Nawazuddin’s performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan, was also appreciated by the audience. However, for a few days, Nawaz has been hitting the headlines every now and then ever since his wife Aaliya talked about the misbehaviour and alleged assaults she has been facing from Nawaz.

Now, coming back to the interview. In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, when Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked if his lines were ever edited or reduced in films with prominent stars, the actor revealed, “Maine badi commercial films ke hain, jisme main villain tha. But usme aisa kabhi hua nahi. Jitna maine shoot kiya, utna hi aaya. Kyunki unko bhi zarurat thi.”

Going further in the interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned, “Maine bhai (Salman Khan), Shah Rukh aur Tiger Shroff ke saath kaam kiya. Isme jitna mera tha utna he mera raha. Ek scene idhar udhar nahi hua. Bajrangi Bhaijaan main toh aise hua ke bohot baar Salman bhai ne apni line mujhe de di. On the spot hua. Mere saath kabhi aisa nahi hua, mujhe aur mila hai.”

Earlier in an interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared what difference Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has when they are on sets and said, “Shah Rukh bhai ka hai, ek scene ko jab tak uska… kyunki theatre kiya hai unhone… Mujhe laga ek actor ke saath kaam kar raha hu. Bhai ka yeh hai ki ek scene hogaya, ek baar hogaya, ab dobara nahi karenge Bhai.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra opposite Neha Sharma.

