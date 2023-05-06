Andaz Apna Apna is hands down one of the most popular comedy films of all time from Bollywood. Starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor and others, the film enjoys a cult status despite being a commercial failure during its theatrical release. Director Rajkumar Santoshi recently tried to explain the film’s box office failure and below is all you need to know!

Released in 1994, the film still enjoys a hardcore fan base even after so many years and is considered one of the Bollywood classics of all-time. However, it failed to do good business at ticket windows upon its original theatrical release. To date, box office enthusiasts have failed to crack what really went wrong with the film. Now, here’s what the director has to say about the failure.

While talking to Aaj Tak, Rajkumar Santoshi spoke about Andaz Apna Apna’s box office failure. He said, “While Andaz Apna Apna was a completely different story in those days. It has more comedy, adventure, and humour than romance. People took the time to understand this film. When the film was released 29 years ago, the distributors were also newcomers.”

Rajkumar Santoshi shared that no one related to Andaz Apna Apna carried out any promotions including himself. He quoted, “Neither Salman nor Aamir were in the city to promote the film” and added further, “There was no activity related to the film. There was no interaction with the media either. Whatever was to be done for the publicity of the film, that too could not be done. The distributors were also very angry.”

He even addressed if there’s any remake possibility by adding, “There is no scope to do anything in its remake. The film looks fresh even today. Whoever tries to make a remake of this evergreen film will drown because it is not possible to make such a film.”

