Shraddha Kapoor is known for her down-to-earth and humble demeanour. Whenever presented with chance, she is always there for her team members and crew members. An example of the same was witnessed recently when one of the team members Karina Khann, from the dance crew of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song ‘Maine Pee Rakhi Hai’, shared a throwback video from the sets of the song. She expressed her happiness as Shraddha herself came to wish her on her birthday celebration.

Karina Khann shared a throwback video when she was celebrating her birthday on the sets of ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’ song and Shraddha herself showed up to wish her. Revisiting her days from the sets, she wrote, “So much happened during this shoot….if you know, you know!…..But! There was also one nice little thing.”

She continued, “It so happened that my birthday was on one of the days of filming for this song. My Tutu @saahil.m.khan gave me a surprise and we all together (choreographer team and also production team) quietly we’re celebrating my birthday on the set after a pack up, we gorged ourselves on cake. And at that very moment, unexpectedly, Shraddha Kapoor herself came up and congratulated me. It was so sweet of her, and in general, I want to say that she is the most simple and kind actress of all with whom I had the opportunity to work in India. @shraddhakapoor”

“Thank you Bosco sir and the whole team for an amazing experience”, she concluded.

Most often we have seen Shraddha Kapoor receiving personalized gifts from her fans and the actress also never leaves a chance to show her gratitude to her fans. This is indeed a reason she is one of the actresses with 80 million followers family on Instagram.

On the work front, Shraddha is slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly-anticipated films from her successful filmography!

