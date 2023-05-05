The internet spares none. Celebs are always on the radars of the trolls. Bas saavdhaani hati aur durghatna ghati! So this time, it is a video of John Abraham which is getting trolled on the internet, and people are bashing his macho image left-right and center. John enjoys massive popularity because of his fitness and physical strength. So a video of John, flaunting his biceps while he pulls up an entire bike is getting trolled by the netizens.

The video is from an ad shoot, and John is seen flexing his muscles as he pulls up an entire bike. However, as soon as the shot gets over, the camera turns towards a pulley and rope which is holding the bike entirely and people realise it is not the Pathaan star and his fitness behind the bike stunt.

People immediately started calling out John Abraham for this breach of trust. A user mocked, “RIP to ones who thought that he lifted this one and for that matter the Pulsar in Force. People who lift weights will understand this.” However, another user argued, “But heard during the shoot of Force he actually lifted the bike for real.”

After watching the video of John Abraham, one more user could not believe what he saw! “Itna Bada Dhokha”, read the comment. Another comment agreed, “Aise he bevkuf banate hain ye.” One more user argued, “aree banda to bina rope k bhi bike utha skta tha phir rope kyu lagai…. paise pure ni diye honge!”

A user announced, “Sab nakli stunt” while one was concerned about his action franchise and wrote, “Make another Dhoom before this guy gets old!”

You can watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AsaD JaFc (@asadjafc)

On the work front, John Abraham was recently seen in Pathaan where he won hearts with his portrayal of the antagonist Jim who battles it out with the lead Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will next be seen in Tehran, his home production film.

