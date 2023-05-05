There’s been a lot of noise regarding the possible crossover of Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming films in YRF’s spy universe. With Pathaan, we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reunite on the big screens, marking the official beginning of YRF’s massive plans. But we hear a new movie could feature the two actresses in leading roles. Scroll below for details as netizens react and drag Ranbir Kapoor in the fiasco.

It is to be noted that Katrina and Deepika have never starred in a film together. There was a time when the duo shared a good bond, but it turned sour because of Ranbir Kapoor. As most know, DP has been dating RK since they fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Things changed on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab’s sets as the actor got infatuated towards Kat. Unfortunately, none of these relationships was endgame, and he’s now married to Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diving right back to our scoop, a report by LetsCinema on Twitter claims, “YRF is developing a high-budget female-centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.” Their post featured the actresses morphed on War poster with their looks as Zoya and Rubai respectively from Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

Netizens had wild reactions as soon as the news broke out.

A user wrote, “If this news is true, then this would be the best news. can’t wait for such a thriller movie to hit the screen soon and that too with Deepika and Katrina.”

Another commented, “Make ranbir kapoor the villain and it’s a sure shot blockbuster”

A reaction read, “Movie be will be flop like dhaakad, black widow, she hulk”

“High budget film but heroine always be in the bikini 👙……🤣🤣🤣 That’s concept of Bollywood….” another wrote.

#LetsCinema Exclusive: YRF is developing a high-budget female centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/fi4MAvXP0q — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 3, 2023

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif sharing the screen for the first time? Would you want to see Ranbir Kapoor as the villain? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Is Not Pregnant & The Roadblock Is Jee Le Zaraa With Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt? Check Out Her Plans To Embrace Parenthood With Vicky Kaushal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News