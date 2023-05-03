Alia Bhatt has been hitting the headlines for her Met Gala Debut this year but for all the wrong reasons. Now a post by her designer Prabal Gurung is receiving flak on the Internet for being carelessly nepotistic and netizens were quick enough to roast Alia for the same. The post by the designer mentioned how much work and effort was done to make the outfit for Alia.

The post also mentioned how Prabal met the Student of the Year actress at Karan Johar‘s 40th birthday party when she was about to make her Bollywood debut and Prabal’s brother Pravesh was assisting Kjo on that film. It was then, the designer was blown away by Alia’s creative aptitude and personality.

This post has been receiving a lot of flak for two reasons. Firstly, the outfit was inspired by Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look, but Dua Lipa appeared in the same look, very close to the original, stealing Alia Bhatt’s thunder. Secondly, the post made it very clear that Alia’s Met Gala debut was because she has the right set of friends and connections and netizens pointed out the casual nepotism in the post.

A Reddit thread shared the post by Prabal and Redditors, started a discussion that very soon turned into a troll attack. A user wrote, “So they’ve been planning her Met Gala debut for 10 years?” Another user commented, “And the outfit still did not serve….remarkable.” One more user pointed out Alia Bhatt’s careless attitude and wrote, “It was made in Mumbai too so she could’ve tried it on before and practiced her walk but she just held on to Prabal papa for dear life on that red carpet.”

One user drew attention to the post reeking of nepotism and wrote, “So – Prabal’s brother interns with Karan and Karan’s no kid interns with Prabal’s experiment dress that fails MET after Dua Lipa shows up in the original.” One more user commented, “Imagine the air of awkwardness in the met “Oh hey Alia Bhatt, what was the inspiration for this dress?* “The dress that dua lipa is wearing”

One user trolled Alia and wrote, “Except no one even interviewed her. Prabal’s post is the only international publicity she got.” Some even mentioned how the Raazi actress aka Alia Bhatt has never struggled to reach where she is, and her journey is none compared to Aishwarya Rai’s Or Priyanka Chopra’s. A comment read, “The more I get to know about her, the more I respect self-made women like Aishwarya, PC, and Deepika. I realize how difficult their journey must have been. She has gotten everything served to her on a silver platter but she is still mediocre at best. Even this MET debut was underwhelming. No risks taken, the usual makeup by Puneet Saini. Global superstar my a**. She doesn’t have an ounce of self-confidence or charisma to be one. It comes from having to build yourself up from scratch.”

However, the discussion escalated when Suhana Khan was dragged into the picture after someone shared her pic with Prabal Gurung and Karan Johar. “How much ya wanna bet he’s gonna invite suhana in a year or two!” asked one comment. “It’s definitely going to happen”, replied another comment. A user elaborated, “Wait until the movie releases. I heard that jo jeeta wahi sikandar was also inspired by Archie’s.” However, one user argued, “She doesn’t need him tbh… Her dad can get her there.”

