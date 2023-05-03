Bollywood’s sweetheart Shah Rukh Khan is everyone’s favourite. The actor made his comeback to the silver screen after a gap of four years with the blockbuster film Pathaan. He enjoys a massive fan following, and his admirers never leave a chance to hype him like a king. However, the actor is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, he was spotted at the airport with his team and while he was walking, one of his fans tried to take a selfie, after which the actor pushed him away, and netizens were quick to call out the actor for his arrogance. Scroll below to read the details!

SRK, who was last seen in Pathaan, is gearing up for his next big release Jawan. The actor, who is known for being respectful towards everyone, has been receiving a lot of backlash after he was spotted aggressively pushing a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan delivered the biggest blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year and since then, he has been riding high on success. The actor was recently spotted at the airport as he has a loyal fanbase; people were waiting to get one glimpse of their favourite actor. However, it seems King Khan was not in a mood to entertain selfies. In a viral video, he was spotted pushing away one of his fans who wanted to get clicked with him. As soon as the video came to the notice of the netizens, they were quick to call out the actor for being unnecessarily rude to the fan.

One of the users wrote, “Yeh ab Pathaan chal gyi toh akad aa gyi.”

“Yeh celebrity bhool jaate hai ki inhe celebrity banaya kisne.”Wig

“So sad he was just trying to get a picture with him without touching him.”

“Publich ne khada kiya iske, kis baat ka ghamand hai.”

“Wife se jhagda hua hai shayad.”

“Why do people run behind such egoistic people.”

“Sar par baithoge toh muthega hi…”

“How rude?”

However, many also supported the actor and said that people should understand privacy and allow space to celebrities.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Father Asked Her To Wear Indian Clothes After A Boy Jumped Into Her Balcony At Night: “I Was So Arrogant & Vain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News