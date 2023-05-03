Anupam Kher is one of Bollywood’s most brutal and expressive actors who doesn’t shy away from addressing social and political issues. While his wife, Kirron Kher, is a politician and a member of Lok Sabha, the actor never joined any political party. In a recent interaction, Anupam called himself an ‘India-centric’ and said that people think it’s a political issue if he speaks his mind while mentioning Dev Anand Sahab and Vijay Anand Sahab for supporting a particular ideology. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anupam is one of the most popular actors of the yesteryears who is still doing impactful work in Hindi cinema. In 2022, he appeared in Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and played an essential role of a Kashmiri Pandit named ‘Pushkar Nath Pandit’ and got critically acclaimed for his character.

Now, speaking to Smita Prakash on ANI’s podcast, Anupam Kher said, “Whenever there’s an issue happening and if I talk my mind out, people think that it’s a political issue. Ideologically I am an Indian and my first interest is India. Now if the present government thinks more about India then automatically I can be associated with them. But, if I wanted to join a political party I would have joined it.”

Anupam Kher emphasised his best interest lies in India and said, “I am India-centric. If people want to confuse that with politics, that is their problem.” In fact, he also opened up on why actors refrain from talking about politics these days and said, “I think actors have a fan base, people base. In today’s time, it can be easily misconstrued. It can easily get into issues. Warna pehle bhi they. There is a certain section of people, Dev Anand Sahab, Vijay Anand Sahab, they supported a particular ideology. They were vocal and saath me kaam hota rehta tha (work existed side by side).”

Besides this, The Kashmir Files actor also discussed his decades-long journey in showbiz, his personal life with his wife, Kirron Kher and how he maintains his health and fitness regime at this age.

