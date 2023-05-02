Veteran actor Anupam Kher has many successful films in his kitty and is one of the most respected and adored celebrities in Bollywood. He appeared in many blockbuster films and proved that it is not important to be the lead actor of a film to get noticed by the audience. All you need to do is play your part with conviction. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actor opened up about how he cried and cursed Mahesh Bhatt after he found that makers had replaced him in the film Saaransh and what happened next is an interesting story to know. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anupam has been in the business for quite a long time and has appeared in more than 150 films. His work craft speaks about his versatility and the actor’s damdaar performance in Saaransh is still considered one of his finest performances so far. But do you know getting the role was not an easy task for him and he was almost shown doors.

In an interview with ANI, Anupam Kher once opened up about his role in Saaransh. The actor revealed he was just 28 when he played the role of an elderly man, and after the success of the film, he went in to sign 57 films, however, how he got the role is an interesting story. Though originally the role was offered to him, 10 days before shooting, he got to know Sanjeev Kumar and replaced him. He was shattered by the news and decided to visit Mahesh Bhatt a final visit. He said, “I had been rehearsing and preparing to play that old man for six months. I used to go out wearing dhotis and kurtas; I used to observe old people, I would use a walking stick. We were supposed to begin shooting on January 1, and on December 20, my friend told me that he’d heard a rumour at Rajshri Productions that I wasn’t doing that film anymore.”

He further revealed that when he called Mahesh Bhatt he casually told him that the studio doesn’t want a newcomer. After that, Anupam Kher decided to pay him a final visit to Mahesh Bhatt to tell him what a fraud he was as Anupam was feeling betrayed. He said, “I took the cab to his house, and I walked up the stairs. He praised me for taking the news sportingly, but I told him to look out of his window and see the car that was standing there. It had all my belongings, and I told him that before leaving, I wanted to tell him what a fraud he is… I wanted to make final climactic statement, and I told him that as a Brahmin man, I was cursing him.”

Mahesh Bhatt was impressed with his actions and told the productions that Anupam will play the part, and the role changed the direction of Anupam Kher’s career forever.

