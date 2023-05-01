Time and again, we have seen who’s who of Bollywood giving their two cents on the ongoing Boycott Bollywood Trend. When the wave started, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha was called for a boycott, followed by Brahmastra and Pathaan. Now during his latest interview, Anupam Kher was asked about the same and in his reply, he cited Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure as an example, saying that if a film is great then no power can stop it.

Led by Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it turned out to be a box office dud and also received poor reviews from the audience and critics.

Breaking his silence on the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend, Anupam Kher told ANI, “I personally feel this trend will not affect the film. If your film is good, then it will work but if your film is bad, then it will affect it but not because of the trend. Everybody has freedom of expression. If an actor, actress, or film person has the right to say anything about any situation, then he/she should also be brave enough to sort of go through the situation.”

Further speaking about Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Anupam Kher said, “Laal Singh Chadda was not a great film. If it was a great film then no power would’ve stopped it. Aamir’s PK worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth.”

Later, when The Kashmir Files actor was asked about ending the Boycott trend, Anupam Kher said, “I am not for boycott trends, not at all but you can’t stop somebody from doing what they want to do. But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work.”

