When Kareena Kapoor Khan Expressed Her Desire To Date Rahul Gandhi On National TV: "I Come From A Film Lineage Family, He Comes From A Political Family..."

When it comes to making unapologetic and unfiltered statements, there is no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka our chirpy bebo. The diva never mince her words when it comes to speaking her mind, and a lot of times, her bold statements have went on to spark controversies. Today, we bring to you a throwback when Kareena confessed that she wanted to date Rahul Gandhi. Yes, you read it right and also wanted him to become the Prime Minister of India, and her wish left everyone amused. Scroll below to read the details!

Kareena is now two decades old in the business and has proved that age is just a number. The actress proved that modern women can have the best of both worlds. She is a successful actor and also a happily married woman. Do you know she once wanted to date Rahul Gandhi? However, later, she rubbished the claim.

In 2002, when Kareena Kapoor was a newbie in the industry, she appeared on the show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal and was at her candid best. The actress spoke her heart out, but her wish to date Rahul Gandhi became one of the major highlights of the episode. During the conversation, she was asked which celebrity she would like to date. To which Kapoor said, “Shall I say this, I don’t know if I should because I don’t know if I should because I don’t mind getting to know him, it’s controversial….Rahul Gandhi.”

Talking about how she was smitten with his pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I would like to know him, I have been seeing his pictures… and as I was just flipping through, I was thinking what would it be like to have a conversation with him. I come from a family with film lineage, and he comes from a family of politicians. So, maybe it would make an interesting conversation.”

However, years later, the Heroin actress was asked about her dating comment. The actress said, “It’s too old, and I said it because our surnames are popular.”

Well, we wonder what if Kareena Kapoor Khan would have dated Rahul Gandhi, they would have made a wonderful couple, right? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

