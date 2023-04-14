Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit and smart replies, no matter what the occasion is. We have observed over the years that King Khan stays away from politics and tries to avoid making any remarks related to it. But once, there was one such instance when Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked him for a piece of advice for politicians. Keep reading to know how he responded!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film marked his comeback after a gap of 4 years and it turned out to be the biggest comeback in the history of Bollywood. The action entertainer shattered all the pre-existing records at the box office and brought King Khan back to the top.

Returning to our throwback story, it was at a 2008 event, Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan for advice for politicians. The event was attended by then-Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad, who enjoyed the witty yet effortless advice by SRK.

Rahul Gandhi asked, “What’s the one piece of advice you have towards politicians?” Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying, “I am glad it is such a simple question.” He laughed and then continued, “I mean, one piece of advice all the politicians will follow, and we will have a wonderful country… and look who you asked. I lie and cheat, and do deceit for a living. I am an actor, so I am all show, nothing really is concrete inside me.”

Shah Rukh Khan further added, “But you know, I would like to say that I have a huge amount of respect for people, who run the country or who have it in their hearts to run the country. It is a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it (run the country) right, we all are going to make money, we are all going to be happy, and we can be a great and proud nation. So my advice to all politicians is please be as honest as realistically possible!”

