SS Rajamouli has taken Indian cinema to the next level with his RRR. Not just at the box office, but the visionary director has proved his mettle in filmmaking in front of the world, and everyone is still going gaga over his creation even after the year of the film’s release. Now, in the latest news, Rajamouli has added another feather to his hat and below is all you need to know!

RRR did a business of over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office and is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film across the globe. The film left everyone mesmerized with its making, execution and grandeur, especially in the West, it’s considered one of the masterpieces. With all such glory in the kitty, Rajamouli has managed to be among the top influential people of 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per TIME magazine, SS Rajamouli has made his way into the top 100 most influential people of 2023. Reportedly, he has become the first Indian director to achieve this feat and is included in the list of ‘pioneers’. Even Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the top 100 and is included in the list of ‘icons’.

SS Rajamouli’s profile has been written by Alia Bhatt, who was a part of his RRR. She writes, “The first time I met S.S. Rajamouli was at the preview of Baahubali 2. We were all extremely starstruck. And even while I was watching the movie, I was like, Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true.”

Alia Bhatt added, “Being directed by him in RRR was like going to school all over again. He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller, because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together. India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and culture. But he gets that—and he unites us through his movies.”

Congratulations to the great visionary director, SS Rajamouli!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

Must Read: When Rajinikanth Was Rumoured To Have An Extra-Marital Affair With The Bold & S*xy Silk Smitha & He Lusted For Her After Their Controversial Dance Steps! [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News