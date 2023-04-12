SS Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Indian Cinema, who has proved his mettle with films. The filmmaker is currently basking in the global recognition of his last film RRR which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The magnum opus film won international accolades, including the prestigious Oscars. Now continuing his own legacy, the renowned filmmaker is in talks for an African Jungle Adventure for which he has reportedly roped in South sensation Mahesh Babu!

The filmmaker is known to be a massive fan of Indian mythology. Time and again, he has taken inspiration from Ramayan and Mahabharat. The latest example is of the two famous characters Rama and Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. Rajamouli has become famous with films like Magadheera, Eega, Bahubali, Bahubali 2 and RRR.

Now according to the latest media reports, SS Rajamouli is on its way to creating a new Ramayan Verse. The filmmaker is currently in talks for an African Jungle Adventure for which he has reportedly roped in Mahesh Babu and guess what? It is being reported that his character will be inspired by Hanuman. Scroll down to read the details!

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli,”

“The film is at present in the writing stage and the team aims to take it on floors by end of this year. It’s among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema and will extensively be shot in Amazon Forest,” the source added.

As of now, Disney and Sony Pictures are in a race for SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure. However, the source further stated that Sony Pictures is also in talks to get hold of SS Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu film. It’s a fight between Disney and Sony, as both studios have promised world-class technical support to SS Rajamouli.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Rajamouli’s jungle adventure!

