This year, during the festive season of Pongal and Sankranti, we saw 4 big films from Telugu and Tamil clashing at the box office. Now, next year too, a mega clash is expected to happen during the auspicious occasion of Sankranti. Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh might lock horns with each other if reports are to be believed. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, this year, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu from Kollywood clashed at the box office during Pongal/Sankranti. On the other hand, from Tollywood, Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya released during the same period.

Yesterday, it was officially announced that Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram is scheduled to release on 13th January 2024. As per the report in Track Tollywood, Prabhas led Project K and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 are also touted to release during the same period. Apart from these films, Nagarjuna’s next with Prasanna Kumar and Venkatesh‘s Saindhav might release during the festive season of Sankranti.

If this happens, we’ll witness a high-voltage pan-India clash between Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. On the other hand, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna’s films will be locking horns with all aforementioned pan-India biggies in Telugu-speaking states to make it an unprecedented five-way clash. That’s crazy!

Apart from these all films, there are wild speculations that Shankar’s next with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is also in the race for Sankranti 2024. However, considering its huge scale and humongous cost, it will likely to avoid any box office competition. The makers might even consider shifting it to summer 2024.

