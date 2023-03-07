Venkatesh Maha, a director from the south industry, was in the news for sharing his opinions on KGF 2. The director took a dig at the storyline of the movie and the main character of Yash. After his remarks, Venkatesh has received massive trolling ever since his statement went viral, and now the director has taken a U-Turn and clarified his opinions.

KGF 2 is one of the most successful movies that received appreciation from all around the world. While talking about the movie, Venkatesh went a little ahead and called Yash’s character a neech kameen kuthe (a term used in some Telugu films that translated to ‘lowly dog’), which made fans lose their mind. However, the ardent loyal fans could not take comments from Venkatesh and blasted him on social media.

After Venkatesh Maha abused Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Rocky, the fans demanded he apologizes for insulting the Kannada movie. However, Venkatesh apologized for the language he used, but not for the opinions he had for KGF 2. He regrets using such a language being a filmmaker and has no intention to target any language or cinema.

While responding to the backlash, Venkatesh Maha posted a video on Twitter. He said, “I apologize for my language, but I will not change my opinion. I must also clarify that I didn’t target any particular language or movie and opinions should be taken into consideration”. He also adds, “Will Not Take Back My Opinion”

The director did not stop there as he posted another post on Twitter clarifying the stand on comments made on KGF 2.

For the unversed, Venkatesh Maha voiced his opinion and said the plot of KGF: Chapter 2 is absurd. The director took a dig at the character’s relationship with his mother and didn’t like the fact that Rocky took all the money and drowned it in the water instead of helping people in KGF.

