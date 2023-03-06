Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar is one of the well-known actors in the south Indian cinema industry. She appeared in more than 100 Tamil films in regional South Indian cinema and rose to the top of the Tamil film industry.

The number of movies fell in the 2000s after soaring through the 1990s. Khushbu ventured into television and dove headfirst into politics. She made a comeback with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe in 2021. Apart from this, she is also well known for being very vocal about her views

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent media interaction, Khushbu Sundar spoke about the consequences of being a victim of se*ual abuse as a child. For the unversed, she went through se*ual abuse by her father at age eight and could not open up about it until age 15.

Taking to India Today, the actress-turned-politician said, “I think when I speak so voraciously about women’s rights and child abuse, it should be taken that I have been part of that. That’s why I feel it’s so close to my heart. When I say it scars a child for life, trust me, it does. I have had a very supportive family; my husband, my children and you must move forward. When I speak about it today, it’s because my daughters give me strength.”

“This is something you feel close to your heart, and obviously, you will work in that line. They say that you are not supposed to be ashamed about what happened to you. You should be a shining example and say that whatever happens, you need to move forward in the right direction and nothing can bog you down; nothing can break you,” explained Khushbu.

Khushbu Sundar added that dealing with abuse as a youngster was difficult because it is mentally and emotionally devastating. There are a few options, though. “You realise what’s happening is wrong because it’s happening behind closed doors and within the four walls. And then you’re threatened not to talk about it to anyone as they will face the consequences,” said the actress.

For more updates on Down south news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Witnesses A 2X Increase In Earnings From Instagram Posts After The Family Man 2 & Pushpa Success? Here’s How Much She Mints In Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News