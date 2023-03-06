Actress Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a massive fanbase, and over the year, she has managed to impress the audience with her acting chops. Recently, the actress indulged in a candid conversation and bared her heart on various things, including body shaming and misogyny which is still prevalent in the industry. Scroll below to read the details!

Tamannaah, who needs no introduction in the South, has also left a mark on Bollywood. She has several blockbuster films in her kitty. The actress recently talked about the dark side of showbiz and revealed that misogyny still happens in the industry, and she had faced it at the beginning of her career.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia talked about how important it is to educate the next generation about misogyny and tell them it is not cool to be like that. When asked about her experience in the initial years of her career, the actress said, “Of course, a lot of it, and it still happens. I just feel like as you become a person of power, you start directing your power toward things that actually matter. I refer myself as a person again and again because I feel women, it’s not necessary to constantly say ‘oh this is a guy’s world and I am a woman in it, no I am person, to begin with an I am a human being, to begin with.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has several films in her kitty, further said that she still faces misogyny and said, “I think not valuing a woman’s opinion as much as man’s opinion… so for me, I experience that a lot where I have to explain myself and say that this is what I think it is. But it had been a male counterpart; that opinion have been taken much easily.”

The actress further stated that a sense of coolness is attached to a certain amount of misogyny, and it is crucial to educate the new generation that it is not cool.

We think Tamannaah Bhatia has a point. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

