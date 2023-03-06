Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors that Hindi cinema has been blessed with. He’s given Bollywood some masterpieces like Barfi!, Sanju, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani among many others. The actor was equally confident about Bombay Velvet and took 3 weeks to realize that his film has turned out to be a massive disaster. Scroll below for all the details!

Kapoor has been gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It brings the rom-com genre back to Bollywood after a long time! The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. RK has been quite actively promoting the film all across the country and spilling beans on his personal as well as professional life.

Asked about his highest and lowest low by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor responded, “I am the kind of personality which is balanced. I have never felt very high or very low. My mother (Neetu Kapoor), with every film, keeps shaking me and asks, ‘Are you happy? Are you sad?’ Because I don’t express too much. I don’t feel that high or low. But I think my lowest (phase) was when Bombay Velvet (released). It was a celebrated disaster.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “I couldn’t understand anything. I thought accha film flop hogayi (oh the film is a flop). 1 week passed by, and I was getting 100 messages (sorry, we are with you) and till the 2nd week, I was still getting messages. Jab 3rd week Mein, I kept getting messages – that’s when I started questioning ki kuch bohot bada gadbad hogaya hain (that it was a big problem). Otherwise, I have not felt it. I am very confident in my art and very confident as an artist.”

But all of this doesn’t stop Ranbir Kapoor. The actor says he’s concentrated on being a part of some good films with some good directors with good music!

Bombay Velvet was directed by Anurag Kashyap. The gangster film featured Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kay Kay Menon and others.

His next, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, releases on 8th March.

