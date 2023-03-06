Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, is one of the cult comedy franchises in Bollywood. Finally, fans are rejoicing that the trio is getting back together for the third part, Hera Pheri 3. There were reports that Sanjay Dutt will be joining the cast for the threequel. Finally, Dutt has himself confirmed the news of joining the trio. Scroll below to know what he has to say about it!

The first film was released over two decades ago, in 2000, which made the characters of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao household names. The second film in the franchise came out in 2006, and now after years of several hardships and problems, the third part is finally happening.

Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted at an event, as per a report in DNA via Twitter, where he was asked about Hera Pheri 3. The actor candidly spoke about it and shared how thrilled he is to join Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the film. He said, “It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai, and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh.”

Previously it was reported that Sanjay Dutt would be seen in the role of Ravi Kishan’s brother in Hera Pheri 3. For the unversed, Ravi was a member of Sharad Saxena aka Totla Seth’s gang in Hera Pheri 2. However, no further confirmation has been made on it.

As for the film’s director, earlier, it was reported that Anees Bazmee might sit on the director’s chair for Hera Pheri 3. But later on, it was confirmed that Bachchhan Paandey director Farhad Samji will helm the film.

