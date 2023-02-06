Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap does not play by the rulebook. His portrayal of the dark side of society in his films has a separate audience base and gets well appreciated, but at the same time faces a lot of criticism too. Recently in an interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director got candid and talked about his relationship with a few of his colleagues in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He also spoke about the time when he got obsessed with the current dancing diva Nora Fatehi.

Initially, Kashyap used to write television series before transitioning into cinema. He even co-wrote Ram Gopal Varma’s cult classic Satya in 1998. Over the years, he has made some connections in the entertainment world. Scroll down to know more in detail!

Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview on Unfiltered by Samdish, opened up about his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and shared how he is like a big brother to him. Kashyap said, “Yes, I have thought of working with him a lot of times. He has been my college senior, and whenever he calls, I stand up while I pick the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me, and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter. Everybody who cares about me wants me to see life the way they do.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap recalled the time he was fired from Salman Khan’s Tere Naam for asking the actor to grow chest hair. On the topic of Salman, the director mentioned Sultan, Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are the actor’s best films.

Anurag Kashyap also spoke about the ‘Nora Phase’ when he was obsessed with Nora Fatehi’s dance reels. Not just hers, but he was hooked on Hrithik Roshan‘s dance videos as well. He told the host, “I watch a lot of reels. Once, I was obsessed with Nora Fatehi’s dance reels. Now I watch food reels. I had a Nora Fatehi Phase.” Well, we surely can’t blame him!

