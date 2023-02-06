Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has been doing exceedingly well at the box office. The film is a mass entertainer with some exceptional actors, including Ashutosh Rana, who impressed the audience with his performance. But did you know that his wife Renuka Shahane was SRK’s first heroine? Recently Shahane and hubby Rana watched the movie together; as she shared the picture, it struck a witty conversation between her and King Khan.

Shah Rukh started his journey in the entertainment world with television, and Cirkus was one of the series still etched in people’s minds. It was in this show that he and Renuka shared the screen. She is mainly known for her crucial role in the Suraj Barjatya film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

On Sunday, Renuka shared a photo on Twitter of her and her husband Ashutosh Rana as they watched Pathaan, with the caption, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan Mausam bilkul sahi hai, kursi ki peti baandh li hai” with Col Luthra ji”. Shah Rukh Khan, who is a man with an extraordinary sense of humour retweeted with the witty comment, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise, he may fire me from the agency!!!”

Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!! https://t.co/GsCj5h0vC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

Just love the way you adore Shah 🤗❤️ — Pathaan-ned (@pocharanee) February 5, 2023

Renuka Shahane quickly responded to it with an equal level of jest as she wrote, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai, aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa.” Aww! That is so sweet; even the netizens were moved by this lovely banter between her and Shah Rukh Khan.

Colonel Luthra isi wajah se aap Pathaan ko napasand to nhi krte the?? pic.twitter.com/1dp1V4Jei8 — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) February 5, 2023

How sweet conversation is this between "KING of Bollywood & Overseas" with his first Heroine ever though that was a Serial not a cinema. — Kunal (@Kunal85812676) February 6, 2023

For those who have not yet watched the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, Ashutosh Rana played the role of a high-ranking official in the film released on 25th January and has taken the audience off their feet, setting several records each day.

On the other hand, Renuka Shahane, after a long time, was seen in Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

