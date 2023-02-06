Nora Fatehi is known for her hot moves and impeccable fashion sense. The actress knows how to make head turns with her stunning avatars every now and then. She’s currently grabbing eyeballs over her latest thigh-high slit attire but it is her s*xy back that has left the tails wagging. Scroll below to know why netizens aren’t very impressed with her looks.

Nora has been quite in turmoil in her personal life. She’s been involved in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case and is working as a ‘witness’ with the officials. She also recently slammed a defamation suit against colleague Jacqueline Fernandez.

In a latest video, Nora Fatehi could be seen enjoying her time by the beach. She donned a backless lime coloured satin gown with a thigh-high slit gown. She complemented her attire with silver hoops and walked bare feet as she posed sensuously for the camera. N*de tones of makeup on the face and side swept hair completed her look.

Nora Fatehi could be seen flaunting her s*xy back during multiple frames in the video. This did not go very well with the netizens who began mercilessly trolling her.

A user wrote, “Nanga nach kro ye baki reh gya bs”

“Bump dikha dikha he just looting trp useless,” another wrote.

A troll wrote, “G**d dikhao paisa kamao scheme abhi chalu hai aur dalal media full support karte huwe”

“Nora fatehi upar emraan Hashmi ke sath movie banni chahiye,” another commented.

A user reacted, “🍑 bahar nikaalna zaroori hai kya”

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in the movie ‘100%’ that also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham as her co-stars. Sajid Khan will be returning to direction with this Diwali 2023 release.

