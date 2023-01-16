We’ve always seen Shehnaaz Gill as a chirpy, happy-go-lucky person and we love that side of her. In fact, it is that personality of hers that rose her to massive fame in Bigg Boss 13 and even won the heart of late Sidharth Shukla. But the actress recently lost her calm while she was interacting with the media persons. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Shehnaaz is spreading her charm on every possible platform. After entertaining fans on Bigg Boss 13, she went on to release several music videos. She’s also soon making her entry in Bollywood with films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and 100%. On the web platform, she’s currently entertaining her fans with chat show, Desi Vibes.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill was interacting with her fans on the sets of her chat show. She seemed to be interacting with one of the media persons while other attendees began making noise in the background. Most initially thought it was the other paparazzi members but a fan later claimed she lost her calm on her team members.

Shehnaaz Gill in the viral video could be heard saying, “Listen, this is disrespect to the other, jo bol raha hai. Listen, and unko bol ki chup raho (this is disrespect to the person speaking, listen and tell them to keep quiet).”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Fans came in support of Shehnaaz Gill in the comments section.

A user said, “Media walay pehle poora interview lete hayn phir koi aisa clip cut ker k daal dete jis se log usko ghalat samjhayn ya bolayn….she was defending a media person here n now people will be like attitude aa gaya bolna nahi ata isko Blah Blah!!!!”

Another commented, “Ye sana hi chahiye… Fierce and bold 😍❤️🔥 media and paid trollers sana tumlog ko acche se dhoyegi”

“She shushed her friends nd team for media person ab esmein v sabko galat dikegaa,” another wrote.

