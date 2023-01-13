From gaining immense popularity as the evergreen Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has experienced a glorious journey in the entertainment industry.

The actress recently completed 14 years of a successful career as an actor. Breaking stereotypes, making shifts from TV to films to OTT to global representation of cinema at Cannes, Hina’s career graph has only expanded with successful projects over the years.

On the occasion of Hina Khan completing 14 years, her massive fan following planned a sweet surprise for her. Aware of the fact that Hina has always maintained a no-gift policy from her fans, they took a different route this time and invested in food boxes to hand out to the underprivileged.

Feeding the needy to celebrate Hina’s achievements was their way of celebrating Hina Khan’s success! Taking to her social media to acknowledge their sweet gesture, Hina reciprocated their love.

The Shadyantra actress has been in the industry for over a decade now, and her achievements only seem to get bigger and better each and ever.

