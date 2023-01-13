Earlier this month, BJP leader Chitra Wagh lodged an FIR against the social media influencer Uorfi Javed. She asked the Mumbai police to arrest Uorfi for wearing revealing clothes on the streets of Mumbai. After that, the actress took a jibe at her on multiple occasions in her own way. But now things seem to have gotten a bit more serious!

Uorfi, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, often faces the wrath of the netizens for her bold outfits. It has irked a lot of people, and the latest is the president of the Maharashtra Mahila Morcha.

According to a report by Times Of India, now Uorfi Javed has hit back on the politician. As per the news, her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, said, “I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on the public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr. P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing a breach of peace in society by threatening on media).” The complaint came after the politician allegedly threatened to hit her and called her “half-n*ked woman’.

Uorfi Javed’s lawyer further added, “I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission, with a written complaint for taking further action.”

After Wagh’s complaint against Uorfi Javed, she went on to share a video clip of her in a bikini set with a pair of handcuffs on, which was taken as a veiled jibe at the BJP leader. Even after that, she went on to post things like “Chitra Tai Meri Khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai”, and all other things on her Twitter, but she finally decided to take this step against Wagh. She even once took to the story section of her Instagram account to share her view, “I know it’s quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians, but then these people are making me suicidal anyway, so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them :) But again, hi, I didn’t start this; I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no f**king reason.”

Uorfi Javed is currently a participant in the dating reality show on MTV, Splitsvilla X4.

