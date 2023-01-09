Uorfi Javed never leaves a chance to make heads turn with the bizarre fashion choices she makes. Known for her unique and creative fashion decisions, Uorfi has become an internet sensation for all the right reasons. Recently, the actress turned showstopper for a designer in Delhi where she set the runway ablaze wearing a heavy lehenga. While her photos and videos took social media by storm, she bumped into veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on her return flight.

The actress has often been mistaken for being somehow related to the lyricist by the netizens, but she has repeatedly cleared and refused the same.

Taking to her Insta story, Uorfi Javed shared a photo with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and showered praises on him. She wrote alongside, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies, but he did not refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I am in awe.”

Later, when Uorfi Javed was snapped at the airport, as she returned to the Bay, she spoke about her meeting with Javed Akhtar and told Paps, “Woh mere saath hi thi, meri flight mein the. Humne bohut baatein ki. Maine unko bola aapko pata hai naa main aapki poti hoon, ab jayedad ke 3 hisse hone wale hai? (We were together in the same flight. We spoke a lot. I even told him ‘you know naa i am your granddaughter? Now your property will be divided into 3?)”

Soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Bholi h bichari,” while another said, “Shabana Azmi will be whacking Javed for this post.” As she was seen wearing a full Punjabi dress, a third user wrote, “Aaj nahi hue kya esiko kpdo ki alergy…”

Earlier, after the Fashion show, Uorfi Javed had taken to her social media and shared a photo of her legs that saw rashes and red bumps. In the caption, she revealed that she’s allergic to full clothes following which she wears short or fewer clothes.

