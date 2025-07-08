The iconic serial killer Dexter Morgan, portrayed by Michael C. Hall, is all set to return in the upcoming installment, Dexter: Resurrection, premiering on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US on July 11, 2025. In India, the eagerly anticipated series is expected to stream on Jio Hotstar. While you wait for the sequel, here are three chilling serial killer movies on OTT you might have missed, worth checking out for fans of true crime and psychological thrillers.

1. The Good Nurse

Release Year – 2022

– 2022 Director – Tobias Lindholm

– Tobias Lindholm IMDb Rating – 6.8/10

– 6.8/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: Based on the 2013 true crime book, this gripping medical crime thriller follows an ICU nurse, Amy Loughren (played by Jessica Chastain), who is suffering from a life-threatening condition. She forms a close bond with a newly hired, seemingly compassionate colleague, Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne). But when she begins to suspect Charlie of a series of mysterious patient deaths, Amy risks everything to uncover the truth and to protect her family.

2. Speak No Evil

Release Year – 2024

– 2024 Director – James Watkins

– James Watkins IMDb Rating – 6.8/10

– 6.8/10 Streaming On – Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video (Rent) & Zee5 (Rent)

Plot: The psychological horror movie follows a happily married American couple who make friends with a carefree British family during a vacation. But the story takes a dark turn when the alpha-male Brit (brilliantly played by James McAvoy) invites them to spend a weekend in the countryside. What begins as a fun-filled weekend getaway soon turns into a terrifying nightmare for the American family.

3. Kiss the Girls

Release Year – 1997

– 1997 Director – Gary Fleder

– Gary Fleder IMDb Rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Streaming On – Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: Based on James Patterson’s 1995 novel, Kiss the Girls is a psychological thriller that follows veteran detective and forensic psychologist Dr. Alex Cross (played by Morgan Freeman) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of his niece. The trail leads to a psychopathic serial kidnapper known as Casanova. When Dr. Kate McTiernan (played by Ashley Judd) manages to escape from the killer’s captivity, she joins forces with Dr. Cross to stop the elusive predator before he strikes again.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Will Smith’s Most Underrated Role? This Bold Biopic Deserves Way More Attention!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News