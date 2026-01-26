The first installment of Disney’s buddy cop comedy, Zootopia, was released in theaters in 2016 and earned a staggering $1.024 billion worldwide. And now, its sequel, Zootopia 2, even surpassed its predecessor by collecting $1.744 billion globally, placing it as the ninth-highest-grossing movie of all time and the second-highest-grossing animated film ever, trailing only Ne Zha 2’s $2.260 billion worldwide haul, according to Box Office Mojo. After completing nearly two months in theaters, the animated juggernaut is gearing up for its digital debut. Read on to find out when and where you can watch Zootopia 2 online.

Zootopia 2 Digital Release Date & Expected Platforms

According to an official post shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios on X (formerly Twitter), Zootopia 2 is set to release digitally on January 27, 2026, followed by its Blu-ray debut on March 3, 2026. The animated sequel is expected to be available for digital purchase on major U.S. platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV+. In India as well, Zootopia 2 is likely to arrive on digital platforms around the same timeframe, though an official confirmation is still awaited. You can check out the announcement post below.

THE DREAM TEAM IS BACK 🥕 Be the first to watch #Zootopia2 at home! Buy it on digital Jan 27 and Blu-ray™ March 3 pic.twitter.com/GB23a1i0CL — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) January 25, 2026

Where To Watch Zootopia (2016)

The original Zootopia is currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar in India. Meanwhile, viewers in the United States can watch the animated blockbuster online on Disney+.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Animated Movies of All Time & Where to Watch

Below is a list of the top ten highest-grossing animated films ever, including titles like Ne Zha 2 and Inside Out 2, along with where you can stream or rent them online in India and the U.S.

Ne Zha 2 (2025): Apple TV+ – Rent (India) | HBO Max (U.S.) Zootopia 2 (2025): Digital from January 27, 2026 Inside Out 2 (2024): Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.) The Lion King (2019): Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.) Frozen 2 (2019): Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): Jio Hotstar (India) | Prime Video (U.S.) Frozen (2013): Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.) Beauty and the Beast (2017): Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.) Incredibles 2 (2018): Jio Hotstar (India) | Disney+ (U.S.) Minions (2015): Netflix, Jio Hotstar (India) | Peacock (U.S.)

Zootopia 2: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

