2025 has turned out to be a massive year at the worldwide box office with big-budget spectacles and fan-favorite franchises, as well as some unexpected blockbusters, driving record-breaking numbers across markets. The Chinese juggernaut, Ne Zha 2, remained at the top till the end of 2025 with its colossal global collection, but Hollywood did not disappoint either, since Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Lilo & Stitch made it to the top 5 grossers. Scroll below for the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash broke into the top 3

Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron was released in December, and it became the tenth fastest film to cross the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It managed to earn a spot in the global top 3 grossers of 2025 with its $1.1 billion global collection.

Ne Zha 2 remained untouchable till the end!

The Chinese animation became a global sensation with its extraordinary box office run. It became the first animation in the history of global cinema to cross $2 billion milestone. It is also the only film to cross $1 billion in a single market in less than twelve days. Ne Zha 2 has not only become the highest-grossing film of 2025, with a global haul of $2.2 billion, but also cemented its status as one of the biggest animated box office performers.

There is a significant gap between Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2, which ranks #2 with a global total of $1.59 billion. The Disney sequel is currently tracking to earn around $1.7-$2 billion during its worldwide run, which may help narrow the gap but is not enough to dethrone the Chinese animation from the #1 spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.59 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash – $1.10 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie – $958.28 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $869.14 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle – $790.5 million How to Train Your Dragon – $636.35 million F1: The Movie – $631.74 million Superman – $616.82 million

