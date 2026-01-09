Disney’s sequel Zootopia 2 is unstoppable at the box office, as it continues to churn out winning numbers domestically and overseas. It is now edging closer to entering the all-time top 60 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. It is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Despicable Me 2 soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Despicable Me film series is one of the most popular and profitable animated film franchises in Hollywood. There are four films in the main franchise and two spin-off prequels. Additionally, the franchise encompasses numerous short films, a television special, several video games, and a theme park attraction. The Zootopia sequel is on track to beat the second installment in the Despicable Me franchise.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America after 43 days

Zootopia 2 has been outgrossed by newcomers, and as a result, it has occupied the 4th rank in the daily domestic rankings. The Disney sequel collected $835k [via Box Office Mojo] on this Wednesday with a sharp drop of 81.8% from last holiday-boosted Wednesday. After 43 days of theatrical run, the domestic total of Zootopia 2 is $367.9 million.

Inches away from surpassing Despicable Me 2

For the unversed, Despicable Me 2 is the highest-grossing installment in the main franchise, which collected $368.06 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. It is also the 66th highest-grossing film in the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list domestically. The Zootopia sequel is at #67 and is inches away from surpassing Despicable Me 2 as the #66 highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Surpassing Despicable Me 2 in North America will not be just a number—it signals that Zootopia 2 has joined the top echelon of animated blockbusters, outperforming one of the genre’s most reliable box-office giants.

More about Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 is the only Hollywood film of 2025 to surpass $1 billion at the international box office. Its overseas box office collection stands at $1.22 billion, and adding that to its domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the Zootopia sequel is $1.59 billion, and it was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $367.9 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $1.59 billion

