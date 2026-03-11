Avatar: Fire and Ash is trying its best to hold on to its ground at the box office in North America. After days of struggle, it has finally surpassed the domestic haul of this Michael Bay-helmed Transformers movie, which is the highest-grossing in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Avatar 3 collected so far at the North American box office?

Avatar 3 completed twelve weekends at the box office. It lost 575 screens in North America, collecting over $727k in its 12th weekend. The James Cameron-helmed film dropped 45.4% from last weekend and is running across only 650 screens. On Monday, the film added another $60k in domestic collections, dropping by 50.7% from last Monday, bringing the domestic total to $402.65 million.

Surpasses Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the domestic total of Michael Bay-helmed Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Revenge of the Fallen is the sequel to Transformers and the second installment in the Transformers film franchise. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox, collected $402.1 million in domestic box office, becoming the 53rd-highest-grossing film of all time. It is also the highest-grossing installment in the Transformers franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally surpassed the domestic total of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, becoming the new #53-highest-grossing film of all time domestically. To break into the top 50, Avatar 3 must surpass The Hunger Games’ $408.0 million domestic total and take the #50 rank.

How does it stack up against the Transformers franchise movies?

As mentioned above, Revenge of the Fallen is the highest-grossing film in the Transformers franchise. Therefore, Avatar 3 has successfully outgrossed the entire franchise in its original run.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – $402.1 million Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – $352.4 million Transformers: Dark of the Moon – $352.4 million Transformers – $319.2 million Transformers: Age of Extinction – $245.4 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $157.3 million Transformers: The Last Knight – $130.1 million Bumblebee – $127.1 million Transformers One – $59.1 million

James Cameron-helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19 and has amassed $1.48 billion worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $402.6 million

International – $1.08 billion

Worldwide – $1.48 billion

