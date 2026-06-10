Akshay Kumar has finally delivered a much-needed success with Bhooth Bangla, which is still pushing its tally ahead at the Indian box office even after spending over 50 days in theaters. Mounted on a budget of 120 crore, the film has made good returns so far, but it is now seemingly stuck in nervous 190s and needs less than 2 crore to hit the 200 crore milestone in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 54 days?

The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer is in the final stage of its theatrical run as its collections have now dropped significantly. On the eighth Tuesday, day 54, it earned an estimated 10 lakh. Overall, it has earned 198.81 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 234.59 crore gross. Each week, shows are being reduced, and even this Friday, the show count is expected to drop further, thus impacting the final leg of the film.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.25 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Week 7 – 4.4 crore

Day 50 – 7 lakh

Day 51 – 10 lakh

Day 52 – 20 lakh

Day 53 – 8 lakh

Day 54 – 10 lakh

Total – 198.81 crore

Can Bhooth Bangla break Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID 190-crore curse?

In the pre-COVID era, Akshay Kumar comfortably delivered three 200 crore net grossers in the form of Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. However, in the post-COVID era, the superstar has failed to repeat the magic and is witnessing a sort of curse. He had the opportunity twice with Sooryavanshi and Housefull 5, but on both occasions, he was stuck in the 190s, thus missing the double century.

Sooryavanshi scored 195.04 crore net, thus missing the 200 crore mark by just 4.96 crore. His Housefull 5 concluded its run at 198.41 crore, thus missing the mark by just 1.59 crore. Coming to Bhooth Bangla, it has earned 198.81 crore so far, and needs only 1.19 crore more to enter the 200 crore club. With multiple Bollywood films, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Governor, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Narmada Story, Heer Sara, and Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai, releasing this Friday (June 12), the show count of the Akshay Kumar starrer will be brutally reduced. So, it seems that the horror-comedy film won’t cover the remaining 1.19 crore, thus failing to break the post-COVID 190-crore curse for Akshay.

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