Pixar’s animated sci-fi comedy Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong, hit theaters on March 6, 2026, and delivered a stronger-than-expected start at the box office. Initially projected to open in the $36-38 million range in North America, the film surpassed expectations with a solid $46 million domestic debut. It marks the biggest opening not only for a Pixar original title but also for any original animated film since Coco, which opened with $50.8 million in North America in 2017.

Adding another $42 million from 40 international markets, Hoppers currently stands at a worldwide total of $88 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Backed by an impressive 94% score from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is expected to benefit from strong word of mouth and sustain its momentum in the coming days and weeks.

Hoppers Box Office Summary

North America: $46 million

International: $42 million

Worldwide: $88 million

As the movie continues its theatrical run and rapidly edges toward the $100 million global mark, another important milestone will be reaching its break-even point at the box office before it can begin generating theatrical profit. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the film’s reported production budget and estimate how much Hoppers needs to earn worldwide to break even.

Hoppers – Budget & Box Office Break-Even (Estimated)

Made on a reported production budget of $150 million, Hoppers would likely need to earn around $375 million worldwide to break even at the box office, based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule.

So far, the Pixar Animation Studios film has collected about $88 million globally, leaving it about $287 million short of its estimated break-even target. However, if Hoppers maintains solid weekday holds and delivers strong weekend numbers over the next few weeks, it has a realistic chance of crossing the $375 million milestone during its ongoing theatrical run.

For now, the film’s long-term box office trajectory and whether and when it ultimately reaches theatrical profitability should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Hoppers All About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are estimates based on various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Hoppers North America Box Office: Poised To Beat The Wild Robot’s Debut Weekend & Set A New Post-COVID Record For Original Animation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News