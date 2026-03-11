The new Pixar original, Hoppers, is winning hearts at the theaters, which will eventually help it achieve important milestones at the box office in North America. The movie will soon cross a key mark at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie opened with $45.3 million, surpassing The Wild Robot as the biggest opening for an original theatrical animated film at the post-COVID box office in North America. It is the biggest weekend for a Pixar original since Coco’s $50.8 million debut.

Hoppers’ box office collection on its first Monday in North America

Hoppers opened at #1 in the domestic box office rankings and is still at the top with no competition. According to Box Office Mojo, Hoppers grossed a strong $2.8 million at the box office in North America on its first Monday. It is more than The Wild Robot‘s $2.2 million, Coco‘s $2.3 million, and even over Coco’s $2.5 million first Monday gross.

On track to hit $50 million domestically

The film maintains a steady run and, in just four days, has hit $48.06 million at the domestic box office. It is less than $2 million away from hitting the $50 million milestone at the domestic box office, and it will happen within five days.

Internationally, the film has grossed $41.9 million at the box office. Adding that to its domestic total of $48.06 million, the worldwide collection reached $90.03 million. Hoppers is set to cross $100 million worldwide in its second weekend. The film was released in the theaters on March 6. Hoppers follows a 19-year-old animal lover who uses a new technology that transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver, allowing her to explore the animal world and uncover mysteries far beyond her imagination.

Box office summary

Domestic – $48.0 million

International – $42 million

Worldwide – $90.0 million

