War Machine has quickly become one of the most talked-about movies on Netflix, leaving many viewers curious about how its intense finale plays out and what it means for the story’s future. The sci-fi action film starring Alan Ritchson blends military survival with extraterrestrial horror, and its ending sets up a much bigger conflict.

War Machine: Storyline & Ending Explanation

Let’s start with the backstory. Alan Ritchson plays a soldier who is later identified only as 81, an army mechanic deployed to Afghanistan alongside his brother. When his brother’s Humvee develops a coolant issue after a quick stop-leak fix, he steps in to repair it. But before he can finish the job, their convoy is ambushed by the Taliban, leaving him as the only survivor of the attack.

After the attack, his brother is still alive, so he has to physically carry him even though he has a broken leg. However, he cannot reach the base and eventually falls unconscious about 100 yards away from it. As a result, his brother dies. Both of them, especially his brother, always wanted to join the Rangers, and now 81 is trying to become a Ranger to fulfill his brother’s dream.

A few years later, he had already tried several times to get into the Rangers. This time, he excels in the physical aspects of the training, but mentally, he is not quite there yet. He struggles to bond with his teammates and is unwilling to take on leadership roles.

Despite this, the higher-ups decide to put him in charge of a simulated mission called the Death March, which lasts for 24 hours deep in the wilderness. This is the final test before they can officially become Rangers if they pass.

Their objective is to enter enemy territory and destroy a downed aircraft so that the enemy cannot access its technology. The other part of the mission is to rescue the pilot, who is now being held as a prisoner of war in an enemy camp. For the simulation, they are equipped with rubber bullets.

But in the wilderness, they accidentally stumble upon something that came from outer space instead of the planted aircraft. It initially appears to be some kind of aircraft, so they try to blow it up. However, instead of turning into scrap metal, it begins fighting back, transforming into a robot like machine that operates with brutal efficiency. It then starts hunting the Rangers, taking them down one by one.

A few of them manage to escape, including the protagonist 81 and candidate 7, played by Stephan James. However, the machine continues to pursue them. To make matters worse, Seven suffers a leg injury that forces his teammates to carry him.

A few of them eventually reach Cadre, a base camp where instructors are supposed to pose as enemy forces for the simulation. However, the machine has already arrived there and killed everyone at the camp.

The surviving Rangers manage to find an armored vehicle and some ammunition. At first, they try to run away from the machine, but it begins chasing and attacking them. They fight back. However, the machine’s heavy armor makes its efforts nearly futile.

Eventually, they manage to blow up part of a canyon and trap the machine in the falling debris. The explosion damages parts of it, but it still remains an efficient killing machine. After the attack, they also notice that it communicates through a beam directed into outer space, presumably receiving commands for its next actions.

By the end of this encounter, only 81 and 7 remain alive. 81 leaves 7 behind a tree and lures the machine into a mining quarry. Drawing on his mechanical background, 81 realizes that the machine has air vents that function like radiators. Disrupting the airflow through them could disrupt the cooling process and potentially trigger thermal runaway. Similar to what happened with his brother’s Humvee.

Using this insight, he traps the machine by pinning it down with a backhoe loader. He then uses a conveyor belt to pour gravel into its air vents, blocking the cooling system. This ultimately triggers the thermal runaway he anticipated, leading to the machine’s explosion.

However, the destruction of the machine also releases several dozen bombs, which detonate, creating a massive explosion. 81 ultimately succeeds in doing what he could not do for his brother. Carrying 7 on his back, he returns to the base and saves his life, crossing the finish line and completing the final test to become a Ranger.

Soon after, he officially becomes a Ranger and receives confirmation that the asteroid NASA had been tracking was responsible for the attack. The asteroid was actually a pod that carried thousands of these machines and dropped them across different parts of the world.

As 81 managed to discover a key weakness in the machine. Because of this, he is set to become part of a global offensive effort to destroy them. Several armed forces around the world have already managed to destroy some of the machines, though with heavy losses in both lives and equipment. However, 81’s discovery is likely to make the fight against them much easier.

The final moment of the movie takes place inside a military helicopter. As 81 is being transported, someone asks him his real name. Just before he answers, the film cuts to the War Machine title card.

This deliberate choice suggests that his identity no longer matters as much as the role he is about to play. From this point forward, 81 is essentially reborn as a soldier in a global war against the alien machines—symbolically becoming the “War Machine” of the title.

Is War Machine 2 in the works?

With an ending like this and the massive success of War Machine, a sequel or even multiple sequels seems likely. However, there is currently no official confirmation that a War Machine sequel is happening.

That said, writer-director Patrick Hughes has expressed interest in continuing the franchise. In an interview with Decider, he mentioned that he would be willing to return and expand the story with multiple new entries “if that opportunity came up.”

In another interview with Screen Rant, Hughes also revealed that he already has a clear direction for where the story could go next, saying, “I know exactly where it’s going, and I’ve sketched it out.” He also noted that he has plenty of ideas for 81’s character and is simply waiting for the green light to move forward.

