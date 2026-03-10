Many of us have wished to meet our favorite superhero one day. A life that is not less than a dream. However, The Boys defined how things would actually look if those with superpowers ruled the world. “Never Meet Your Heroes,” reads the tagline that the Amazon Prime Video series defined so adequately that the thought of superheroes has become a nightmare for many. The show is coming forth with its fifth and final season, and here is its release schedule.

The Boys introduces a storyline that mostly follows the portrayal of the Justice League from Detective Comics, while also featuring many major superheroes from other comic book labels. With the uncontrollable excitement to witness the ending and one final battle, here are the release dates of each episode of The Boys Season 5.

The Boys Season 5 Release Date & Episodes Schedule

The Boys Season 5 trailer was released recently, sending its diehard fanbase into a frenzy. Meanwhile, the makers also dropped another bomb on the upcoming pinnacle experience, announcing its release schedule.

As seen on social media, The Boys Season 5 will premiere on April 8, 2026. Interestingly, per the Instagram post, the show will release its first two episodes together, subsequently dropping each episode every Wednesday. The season in question will run through May, with the final episode dropping on May 20, 2026, concluding the series forever. Here is the full schedule of The Boys Season 5:

April 8, 2026: Episodes 1 & 2

Episodes 1 & 2 April 15, 2026: Episode 3

Episode 3 April 22, 2026: Episode 4

Episode 4 April 29, 2026: Episode 5

Episode 5 May 6, 2026: Episode 6

Episode 6 May 13, 2026: Episode 7

Episode 7 May 20, 2026: Episode 8 (Series Finale)

In the image of the release dates, a glass bottle of Compound V is broken, with the blue liquid spilling onto the floor. Meanwhile, a crowbar is also visible on the ground, hinting at the presence of Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher.

In case you don’t know, Tony Starr’s Homelander will be seen on a hunt for more power and a next-level Compound V that will make him immortal. Meaning that the Compound V spilled on the floor, in the image, was found by the leader of The Seven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

The Boys Season 5: Plot, Cast & Everything We Expect From The Final Chapter

It looks like a lot will be at stake as the trailer gives a major hint at what’s coming. Homelander is seeking the most powerful iteration of Compound V, for which he will need help from a long-forgotten character. Get ready to witness the wrath of Soldier Boy again. As the father and son duo face off against Billy Butcher, things will be horrifyingly adventurous. The most fearsome scheme Homelander has in mind is that he wants to spread an “oblivion” upon those who did not believe in him.

Per the official synopsis of The Boys Season 5, Homelander is trying to spread fear and control America. His fascist schemes have landed most people in his prison, called Freedom Camps. What will The Boys do next? Let’s just wait till the release of the highly anticipated season.

The Boys Season 5 (Final Season) Trailer:

