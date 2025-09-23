James Gunn’s Superman places a new team at the center of the action, introducing audiences to the Justice Gang. This group stands beside David Corenswet’s Superman in defending Metropolis, proving to be valuable allies when Lex Luthor strikes. During the film, Luthor sets a gigantic creature loose in the city as a distraction, while he makes his move on the Fortress of Solitude. At the crucial moment, Superman is backed up by Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, forming the first glimpse of the Justice Gang in action.

The team led by Guy Gardener’s Green Lantern in #SUPERMAN is called ‘The Justice Gang’ pic.twitter.com/ouYnBQQwhD — DCU HYPE (@DCUHypeGuy) April 22, 2025

Justice Gang vs. Justice League: Key Differences

Unlike the Justice League, the Justice Gang is a fresh creation for the DCU. The name itself is an invention inside the story, humorously credited to Guy Gardner, though his teammates seem less enthusiastic about it. Their base of operations is none other than the Hall of Justice, a place strongly tied to the League in the comics, and in some timelines even linked to the Justice Society. And backing their operations is Maxwell Lord, the powerful CEO of LordTech, whose role mirrors his comic book ties to the Justice League International.

The team, however, feels new and unfinished. They have a smaller lineup, a name that may not stick, and their move into the Hall of Justice looks recent. Yet these details suggest that the Justice Gang may be a first step toward something larger.

Superman hints at more heroes joining them, with Metamorpho teased and Peacemaker’s second season showing Chris Smith rejected by the team. That rejection itself confirms that the Gang is actively expanding.

Peacemaker’s recruitment process for the Justice Gang scene #PeacemakerSeason2 pic.twitter.com/44bNADUfDD — Culture Base 🍿 (@Culture3ase) August 22, 2025

The Justice Gang’s Future in the DCU

The connections to Max Lord, the Hall of Justice, and the particular heroes involved all point toward a future that ties directly to DC’s wider history. It may seem unusual that the Justice Gang has been introduced before the League itself, especially since the Justice League International originally came later on the page. Still, the setup in Superman makes it clear that the team is being positioned for growth. The Justice Gang feels like the spark that could lead to the rise of the Justice League in the new DCU, with their story only beginning to unfold.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant’s Combined Net Worth 2025: It’s ‘Good Fortune’, Enough For The Rumored Married Couple To Spend A Lavish Lifetime!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News