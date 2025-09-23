James Gunn’s Superman reboot has not only received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike but has also performed strongly at the box office. Made on an estimated budget of $225 million, the David Corenswet-led film has earned $615.3 million at the box office worldwide (Box Office Mojo) so far. This means it has comfortably surpassed its estimated break-even point of about $562.5 million, generating roughly $53 million in profit.

After a worthwhile and highly entertaining big-screen experience, fans are eagerly awaiting the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. While the 2025 reboot featured the iconic DC villain Lex Luthor as an antagonist, the sequel is expected to raise the stakes by pairing Superman and Lex Luthor against a much bigger threat.

James Gunn Teases Man of Tomorrow’s Main Villain

A recent post by director James Gunn has sparked speculation among fans that Man of Tomorrow’s main villain could be none other than Brainiac, a hyper-intelligent, immortal, android-like being and long-time fan-favorite adversary. The post has given fans plenty of reasons to believe he’ll be the sequel’s primary antagonist.

As seen in James Gunn’s X post, the image shows an X-ray vision of a person’s brain, a possible hint that the sequel may finally introduce the powerful and dreaded DC villain Brainiac. While James Gunn has not officially confirmed anything yet, fans were quick to draw the connection. Many even shared their own casting suggestions in the comments. Here’s a look at some of the reactions on the X post:

One comic book enthusiast shared a picture of Brainiac’s introduction along with Superman.

Another Superman fan opined that Brainiac’s inclusion makes perfect sense for the Superman sequel.

So the main villain is going to be Brainiac? Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/PWTZyrm5z3 — Av ☁️ 🦅 (@MarioEmmet) September 22, 2025

One fan wants Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito to play the role of Brainiac.

Giancarlo Esposito as Brainiac PLEASE!!! pic.twitter.com/azUja9NVFm — Noah Popejoy – Legend of Zelda Movie HYPE!!! (@PopejoyWriter) September 22, 2025

Another one suggested Henry Cavill’s name as the supervillain.

Henry Cavill as Brainiac it is! 😁 pic.twitter.com/pwVZtcS38g — ɖɛռռɨֆ (@_CallMeDennis_) September 22, 2025

Man of Tomorrow Release Date

Earlier, it was reported that the Superman sequel, titled Man of Tomorrow, will be released in theaters on July 9, 2027. So, fans will still have to wait for the highly anticipated follow-up for around two years, if things go as scheduled.

What’s Superman All About

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter, exploring how he strives to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman – Official Trailer

