Keanu Reeves has always been a social media sweetheart. Fans adore him not only for his films but also for his humble nature in real life. Countless hearts broke when they found out about Alexandra Grant, his partner. The power couple is trending again on social media, as reports suggest they have tied the knot after dating for some time. Amid the ecstatic report of their wedding, we are browsing through their combined net worth. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant’s relationship

Keanu and Alexandra reportedly met in 2009 while collaborating on books and creative projects. Their friendship later blossomed into a relationship, which they made public in 2019. They always kept a low profile, but their red carpet appearances made our hearts melt.

Did Keanu & Alexandra really tie the knot?

Radar Online’s report [via Deccan Herald] claimed Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant married secretly after being together for years. They were reportedly on their summer vacation in Europe. The source claimed, “Reeves married Alexandra Grant in a private ceremony. The couple had discussed marriage for years and ultimately wanted to have time alone.” They continued, “The wedding took place in Europe early this summer. The ceremony was conducted in a very intimate and quiet manner. Since both value their privacy, this was the perfect choice for them.”

According to Deccan Herald’s report, Keanu Reeves’ publicist told E! News that the couple did not get married; this is just a rumor. The publicist claimed, “It is not true.” They also confirmed, “They are not married.” Whether married or not, they exemplify the strength of love.

What is The Matrix star’s net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keanu Reeves got the role of Neo after Will Smith declined, earning $10 million plus backend profits. The first film’s success and the sequels’ box office and DVD sales boosted his total Matrix earnings to over $200 million. Reeves began with $3K for his 1986 debut, Youngblood, and earned $95K for Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. His pay grew to $1.2 million for Speed (about $2 million today) and $2–$8 million for films like Johnny Mnemonic and The Devil’s Advocate. By 2023, he commanded $15 million for John Wick: Chapter 4. Thus, his estimated net worth is over $380 million.

Alexandra Grant’s net worth in 2025

Alexandra Grant, born in April 1973 in Fairview Park, Ohio, is a multidisciplinary artist known for painting, drawing, sculpture, and video. She held her first solo exhibition in 2007 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, and her work often involves collaborations with writers and artists. Grant has taught at several institutions, including Art Center College of Design and Syracuse University, and directed the documentary Taking Lena Home in 2015. Grant’s reported net worth in 2025 is $500K.

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant’s combined net worth

Therefore, the combined net worth of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant is $380.5 million, with Reeves being $379.5 million richer than Grant. But beyond the numbers and financial success, what truly stands out in their relationship is the deep bond they share. Despite the vast difference in wealth, their connection is rooted in mutual respect, creativity, and genuine affection. It’s a reminder that love and partnership matter far more than money, showing that true wealth comes from meaningful relationships rather than bank balances.

Keanu Reeves will be seen in Gabriel alongside Seth Rogen, Ansari, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. It will be released in October this year.

